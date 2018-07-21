× L.A. County Issues Heat Wave Warning for the Week Ahead

Summer is here.

Los Angeles County officials have issued a warning for next week, when they expect temperatures to soar as another heat wave descends on Southern California.

High temperatures are forecast to arrive on Monday. The alert covers areas prone to dangerous summertime heat. They include downtown Los Angeles, the Antelope Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel Valley and the Pomona area.

The National Weather Service is forecasting record-breaking highs and has issued a heat advisory until Thursday evening.

#LAHeat is on its way — with peak temperatures expected Monday-Thursday. Need a place to cool off? Find cooling center locations and hours: https://t.co/cUCO6RW92J https://t.co/5eKO6W59sZ — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) July 21, 2018

