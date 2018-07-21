× Possible Hostage Situation Reported at Silver Lake Trader Joe’s Store: LAPD

Los Angeles police reported a possible hostage situation at a Trader Joe’s grocery store in Silver Lake on Saturday.

A suspect being pursued by police crashed his vehicle, got out and ran into the store on Hyperion Avenue, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez told CNN.

Lopez said customers ran out of the Trader Joe’s. Police were still trying to determine whether there are any hostages inside the store.

UPDATE: We can confirm that there is an active barricaded suspect within a #TraderJoes in #Silverlake. An active tac-alert has been declared to ensure all resources necessary will be available. Please continue to stay clear of the area. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 22, 2018

Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said a 20-year-old female patient has been transferred to a hospital in fair condition. She was removed from a vehicle, not the inside of the store, Stewart said.

“We are on standby and prepared to support but no confirmation how many patients may be inside,” Stewart added.

The mayor of Los Angeles and President Donald Trump both tweeted about the incident.

The @LAPDHQ is responding to an incident at the Trader Joe's in Silver Lake. Please steer clear of the area. https://t.co/j2OmFMFFXv — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) July 21, 2018

Watching Los Angeles possible hostage situation very closely. Active barricaded suspect. L.A.P.D. working with Federal Law Enforcement. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2018

Earlier, the LAPD tweeted: “There is an active police incident at the Trader Joe’s near the intersection of Hyperion Ave and Griffith Park Blvd in #Silverlake. Please stay clear of the area.”

The incident started around 3:30 p.m. local time (6:30 p.m. ET) and prompted a major police response.

Aerial video shot from a helicopter showed an armored vehicle parked outside the front doors to the store, armed officers carrying shields and a man walking out with his hands up.

The video also showed officers carrying a person who appeared to be injured, as well as people climbing out of a store window and down a rope ladder.

Lopez said he did not know whether any shots had been fired by the police or suspect.