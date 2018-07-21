Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, July 21st, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy HOT Saturday! If you're looking for some cool and interesting activities to "BEAT THE HEAT!", here are some Saturday "GAYLE ON THE GO!" suggestions! Take a look!

Free!

Shark Week: 30 Years of Shark N Awe! The Exhibit

The Paley Center for Media – LA

465 North Beverly Drive

Beverly Hills

310-786-1000

paleycenter.org

Shark Week: 30 Years of Shark N Awe! The Exhibit at the Paley Center for Media celebrates the thirtieth anniversary of one of television’s longest-running and most-anticipated summer franchises with an all-new, interactive, multimedia exhibit that gives visitors a chance to dive in to three decades of jaw-dropping shark stories and groundbreaking scientific discoveries. This is exhibit is free!

Jaws – In Concert

Hollywood Bowl

2301 North Highland Avenue

Hollywood

323 850 2000

http://www.hollywoodbowl.com

By the way, JAWS – IN CONCERT is happening Saturday night, 7:30pm at the Hollywood Bowl. The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra under the direction of conductor David Newman performs the Academy Award winning score composed by John Williams. Take a look at the hollywoodbowl.com website for ticket prices, which start at $1.00.

Los Angeles County Fire Museum at the Mayne Events Center

16400 Bellflower Boulevard

Bellflower

http://www.LACountyFireMuseum.com

Explore the brand new Los Angeles County Fire Museum in Bellflower. This is an opportunity to learn about the history of the county’s fire service. Included in the museum Los Angeles County Fire Department equipment to the 1920's.

Delicious Little Tokyo 2018

Various Little Tokyo Locations

Downtown Los Angeles

http://www.golittletokyo.com/delicious

Go to Little Tokyo for Delicious Little Tokyo 2018, a day of delicious food harvested from the streets of Little Tokyo. All foodies are invited to experience a vast array of cuisine Little Tokyo restaurants have to offer, plus giveaways, demonstrations, hands-on workshops and tastings. For a complete list of participating restaurants take a look at the website: http://www.golittletokyo.com/delicious.

Free!

Waterwise Gardening

Armstrong Garden Centers

http://www.armstronggarden.com

Armstrong Garden Centers are teaching children, and their parents, the method of waterwise gardening. This is one of several free kid classes offered this Summer. Take a look at the armstronggardencenter.com website for the complete schedule of classes and to find one near you.

Free!

Icons of Style:

A Century of Fashion Photography, 1911-2011

Getty Center

North Sepulveda Boulevard & Getty Center Drive

Los Angeles

http://www.getty.edu

As much as clothing has changed over past century, so has the way it has been captured on magazine pages and museum walls. This stunning exhibition at the Getty Center is the “Icons of Style: A Century of Fashion Photography, 1911-2011.

There are more than one hundred-sixty photographs presented with a selection of costumes, illustrations, magazine covers, videos, and advertisements. Admission is free!

Not An Ostrich: And Other Images From America’s Library

Annenberg Space for Photography

2000 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles

213 403 3000

http://www.annenbergphotospace.org

“Not an Ostrich: And Other Images from America’s Library” contains nearly 500 images from a collection of more than 14 million permanently housed at the Library of Congress. Among these one-of-a-kind images, this one, the earliest known image of abolitionist and political activist Harriet Tubman. Admission to see these photographic treasures at the Annenberg Space for Photography in Los Angeles is free.

African Twilight: Vanishing Rituals & Ceremonies

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

http://www.bowers.org

New at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana, “African Twilight: Vanishing Rituals & Ceremonies. This is the world premiere of the stunning work of renowned artists Carol Beckwith and Angela Fisher featuring photographs and film of their last 15 years of in more than 45 African countries. Admission starts at thirteen dollars.

First Americans: Tribal Art From North America

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

http://www.BowersMuseum.org

Also at the Bowers Museum, the new exhibit FIRST AMERICANS: TRIBAL ART FROM NORTH AMERICA. This includes includes artifacts representative of the native people from the Arctic North, the Northwest Coast, California, the Southwest and the Great Plains.

