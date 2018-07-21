× Suspect Shoots at Officers During Pursuit in Hemet, Riverside: Police

No officers were hurt when a person they were pursuing in the Hemet area shot at them, police said on Saturday.

At around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, officials were following up on a man suspected of firing a gun into a field earlier in the week, according to the Hemet Police Department.

The officers spotted a car that matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle on Kirby Street and Devonshire Avenue, the agency said. When they tried to conduct a traffic stop, the driver allegedly sped away west on Devonshire Avenue.

Police started chasing the driver, who fired multiple times at them in the 200 block of N. California Ave., according to authorities. No officers were hit.

The pursuit continued into the city of Riverside, where Riverside police took over, Hemet officials said.

In an 8:38 p.m. tweet, Riverside police urged the public to stay away from the area of Arlington and California avenues due to the end of a chase.

Footage from the scene shows several officer surrounding the vehicle. The driver’s condition was unclear.

Hemet police said the incident remained under investigation.

Authorities provided no further details.