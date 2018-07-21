Suspect Shot by Anaheim Police Responding to Report of Person Hallucinating

Anaheim police shot a suspect after responding to a call about a person hallucinating on Saturday morning, according to the agency.

Authorities received a call about a male person acting erratically and hallucinating at around 9:36 a.m. in the 500 block of Southwest Street, Sgt. Shane Carringer told KTLA.

Officers responded to the scene and a slow-speed pursuit ensued, which led to officers opening fire, Carringer said.

The suspect drove back to the 500 block of Southwest Street, according to the sergeant.

There, they removed the suspect from the vehicle and noticed that he had been struck, Carringer said.

The suspect’s age and condition were unknown.

Police provided no further details.

KTLA’s Steve Granado contributed to this report.