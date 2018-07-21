Woman Suffers Burns After Someone Poured Chemical on Her Face in El Monte: Police

A woman suffered severe burns on Saturday after someone poured chemical on her face at a residential street in El Monte and fled, officials said.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of Durfee Road after receiving a report about a woman screaming, according to the El Monte Police Department.

They found a woman with sever burns to her face and body on a common driveway at 3629 Durfee Road, the agency said.

Los Angeles County fire took the victim to a hospital, where she was being treated for life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators said an unknown person poured an undetermined type of caustic chemical on the woman before fleeing in a vehicle.

Authorities provided no further details.

Anyone with information can contact El Monte police by calling 626-258-8635 or emailing tips@empd.org.