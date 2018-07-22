8-Year-Old Boy, 67-Year-Old Woman Killed in Leimert Park House Fire: LAFD

A woman and a boy died in a house fire in Leimert Park on Sunday morning, fire officials said.

Some 50 firefighters responded to a burning one-story home at 3971 S. 2nd Ave. at around 11:08 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Three children and three adults were inside the home, the agency said.

LAFD responders in an ambulance saw smoke from the residence while returning from an earlier incident.

Two of them managed to help one adult resident out of a window and another one after forcing their way into the house.

A total of four people, including two women ages 42 and 83, were hospitalized in fair condition, the Fire Department said. A 13-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl escaped without getting hurt, the agency added.

An 8-year-old boy and a 67-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene, LAFD said.

Authorities provided no further information.