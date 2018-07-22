Bystander, Driver in Critical Condition After Street Racing Crash in South L.A.: LAPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A street race that ended in a crash in South Los Angeles left two people in critical condition on Sunday, officials said.

Witnesses saw a BMW and a white sedan traveling at least 90 mph south on Central Avenue around 1:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The BMW hit a Ford SUV coming out of a business between 50th and 51st streets, launching the SUV nearly 200 feet into the air, Detective Felix Padilla told KTLA.

The driver of the white sedan managed to avoid the SUV and fled, Padilla said.

Paramedics arrived and removed the SUV's driver out of the vehicle and transported that person to the hospital in "extremely critical condition," the detective said.

The BMW driver was also taken to the hospital in critical condition, Padilla added.

Police were searching for the driver of the white sedan.

Officials provided no further details.