California Hits Climate Goal 4 Years Early, But Transportation Pollution Is Rising

California hit its target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions below 1990 levels four years early, a milestone regulators and environmentalists are cheering as more proof that you can cut pollution while growing the economy.

But a closer look at data released by the state Air Resources Board shows California’s planet-warming emissions aren’t declining across the board.

While emissions from the electricity generation have plunged, transportation pollution is rising, and other key industries are flat.

That uneven progress shows the big challenges that loom as California advances toward its more ambitious goal: slashing greenhouse gas emissions another 40% by 2030.

