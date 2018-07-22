× Deadly Fire Moves Closer to Yosemite, Burning More Than 30,000 Acres

The deadly Ferguson fire continued its march toward Yosemite National Park this weekend, growing significantly to more than 30,000 acres.

The explosive fire is eating through dead and dying trees in the forest and has prompted evacuations in its wake. Highway 140 is closed.

The fire started July 13 and claimed a firefighter’s life in its first day when a bulldozer tumbled down a hillside during the building of a defensive line. The flames have pushed south and east along a south fork of the Merced River, but along the way they’ve crawled over ridge tops and into groves of dead wood east of Yosemite.

Two other firefighters have been injured.

