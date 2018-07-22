Deadly Fire Moves Closer to Yosemite, Burning More Than 30,000 Acres

Posted 12:05 PM, July 22, 2018, by
Firefighters watch as an air tanker drops retardant while battling the Ferguson fire in the Stanislaus National Forest, near Yosemite National Park, California on July 21, 2018. (Credit: NOAH BERGER/AFP/Getty Images)

Firefighters watch as an air tanker drops retardant while battling the Ferguson fire in the Stanislaus National Forest, near Yosemite National Park, California on July 21, 2018. (Credit: NOAH BERGER/AFP/Getty Images)

The deadly Ferguson fire continued its march toward Yosemite National Park this weekend, growing significantly to more than 30,000 acres.

The explosive fire is eating through dead and dying trees in the forest and has prompted evacuations in its wake. Highway 140 is closed.

The fire started July 13 and claimed a firefighter’s life in its first day when a bulldozer tumbled down a hillside during the building of a defensive line. The flames have pushed south and east along a south fork of the Merced River, but along the way they’ve crawled over ridge tops and into groves of dead wood east of Yosemite.

Two other firefighters have been injured.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories