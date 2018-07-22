LAPD ID’s Suspect in Silver Lake Trader Joe’s Standoff That Left Woman Dead, Others Injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 28-year-old man was booked on suspicion of murder after an hourslong standoff with authorities at a Silver Lake Trader Joe's that left a woman dead, Los Angeles police said Sunday.

Gene Evin Atkins remained in police custody at a local hospital the day after the shootout, Officer Drake Madison told KTLA. He was being held on $2 million bail.

Atkins was allegedly armed when he ran into the store just after 3 p.m. on Saturday following a pursuit that began about an hour and half before in South L.A., where he allegedly shot his grandmother and another woman, according to officials.

Authorities surrounded the store that had some 40 to 50 people inside. Gunfire ensued before the officers escorted the suspect out of the Trader Joe's at around 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles police later announced that a female victim was fatally struck in the shootout.

Family identified her as Melyda Corado. She was the location's store manager, a law enforcement source said, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Albert Corado said his sister had worked at Trader Joe's for four to five years, according to CNN.

"She was the person I loved the most in the world. She was never anyone but herself for better or worse, she was herself," he said, CNN reported.

The grandmother was in stable condition after sustaining seven gunshot wounds and undergoing multiple surgeries, according to police. Another woman, allegedly kidnapped by the suspect, was also in stable condition after suffering a grazing gunshot wound to the head, officials said.

In addition to the suspect, five other people ages 12 to 81 were hospitalized, L.A. fire officials said. They were last listed in fair condition.

The store was closed Sunday as LAPD continued to investigate the incident.

