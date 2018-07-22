Man Critically Injured in Officer-Involved Shooting Just Outside UC Riverside Campus

A man was left in critical condition after he got into an officer-involved shooting just outside the UC Riverside campus during the early morning hours Sunday, police said.

Just before 1 a.m., police received a call about gunshots being heard in the 600 block of West Blaine Street, which is located in a neighborhood behind the UC Riverside campus, according to police. A student worker also called police about hearing shots fired.

Once officers arrived to the scene, they saw a man walking by himself in a northbound direction along Watkins Drive, police said. When they tried approaching him, police said he took out a handgun.

At that point, shots were fired in an officer-involved shooting and the man was taken into custody.

Two firearms as well as a third “improvised firearm” were found in his possession, police officials said in a news release.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital and remains in critical condition, police said just after noon on Sunday. No one else was injured in the incident, which is still under investigation by authorities.

No further information has been released by police.