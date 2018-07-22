Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, July 22nd, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAPPY SUNDAY! Keep cool this Sunday Summer weekend exploring one of the venues on the Sunday "Gayle on the Go!list. Take a look!

Sawdust Art Festival’s 52 Annual Summer Show

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

949 494 3030

sawdustartfestival.org

The SUMMER SAWDUST ART & CRAFT FESTIVAL is underway in Laguna Beach! Here you have art, of course, three stages of live music and entertainment, outdoor eateries and cafes, as well as free hands-on art classes and daily art demonstrations such as glassblowing.

Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach

Pageant of the Masters

650 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

http://www.foapom.com

Also happening in Laguna Beach, just a few steps from the Sawdust, is the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach. There’s the festival art show, where we can see the work of more than 100 artists. And, there’s the Pageant of the Masters, where famous works of art come to life, literally, with the presence of real people who emerge from massive, outdoor theatre canvases.

Special Olympics Southern California Plane Pull

Long Beach Airport

fundraising.sosc.org/planepull

Now this is a DIFFERENT kind of colorful fun! Yes, people are pulling a Fed Ex Cargo Plane as a fundraiser for Special Olympics Southern California.

To register for the plane pull as an individual participant, to start a team or to join a team, go to the website: fundraising.sosc.org/planepull

Shark Week: 30 Years of Shark N Awe! The Exhibit

The Paley Center for Media – LA

465 North Beverly Drive

Beverly Hills

310-786-1000

paleycenter.org

Shark Week: 30 Years of Shark N Awe! The Exhibit at the Paley Center for Media celebrates the thirtieth anniversary of one of television’s longest-running and most-anticipated summer franchises with an all-new, interactive, multimedia exhibit that gives visitors a chance to dive in to three decades of jaw-dropping shark stories and groundbreaking scientific discoveries. This is exhibit is free!

Blue Whales & Sea Life Cruise

Whales: Voices in the Sea

Vaquita Marina: Conserving a Critically Endangered Porpoise

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

562 590 3100

http://www.aquariumofpacific.org

Harbor Breeze Cruises

Whale Watching & Sea Life Cruises / Long Beach & Los Angeles

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

562 432 4900

2seewhales.com

The folks at the Aquarium of the Pacific and Harbor Breeze Cruises report the largest animal on the planet is right here off the California coast. These are the endangered Blue Whales.

Harbor Breeze Cruises and the Aquarium of the Pacific offer sealife and whale cruise combo tickets so we can learn about whales and the other sea life in our area at the aquarium and then travel aboard one of the Harbor Breeze Cruises catamarans to actually see what we’ve learned at the aquarium. For ticket prices and times check the websites for the Aquarium of the Pacific as well as Harbor Breeze Cruises.

Bill Pickett Rodeo

Industry Hills Expo Center

Industry

303 373 1246

http://www.billpickettrodeo.com

And, this is known as the greatest show on dirt. The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, which celebrates Black Cowboys and Black Cowgirls and their contributions to building the West. The rodeo also honors Black Cowboy Bill Pickett, the Wild West show performer who invented the sport of Bulldogging, that’s the technique of holding a cow by biting its lip.

Ticket prices start at $25.00.

Make it a Rodeo Rocking Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

