1-Year-Old Drowns at Recreation Center Pool in Mission Viejo: OCFA

A child drowned Saturday evening in a Mission Viejo community pool, according to authorities.

The parents and friends of the 1-year-old, whose name and gender have not been released, were visiting Sierra Recreation and Fitness Center when the child drowned around 6 p.m., said Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Tony Bommarito.

Paramedics attempted to revive the child but were unsuccessful, Bommarito said. Lifeguards were on scene.

The Sierra pool was closed until further notice on Monday morning, the city said. An investigation into the drowning is ongoing.

