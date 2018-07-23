2 Men Convicted of Raping Tourist on Hollywood Rooftop

Two men have been convicted of raping a German tourist on a secluded rooftop in Hollywood, prosecutors said Monday.

A jury found 29-year-old Kenneth Mack and Otis Barway, 25, guilty in the 2016 attack on Friday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Mack was convicted of two counts of forcible rape in concert, while co-defendant Barway was found guilty of one count of forcible rape in concert.

The two were tied to the crime by DNA evidence following the assault in the early morning hours of Dec. 5, 2016.

After meeting the victim, the defendants allegedly lured her to an isolated rooftop, where Mack knocked her to the ground. Both men then proceeded to rape her, prosecutors said.

Mack was arrested about a week later on Dec. 13, while Barway was arrested on Dec. 26, inmate records show.

The men were also convicted in an unrelated attack days before, on Nov. 30, in which Mack was found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon and Barway found guilty of assault. That incident was not a sex crime, officials said, without providing further details.

Mack was additionally convicted in connection with two other crimes that year: second-degree robbery in a Nov. 26 incident, and rape and second-degree robbery for an assault on July 31.

Mack faces a maximum possible sentence of 215 years to life in prison, and is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 18.

Barway, meanwhile, could spend up to nine years and six months in prison and will be sentenced on July 24, prosecutors said.