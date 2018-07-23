Backstreet Boys’ “Larger Than Life” Vegas residency returns to Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood this week through August 11th. All dates through the end of their residency next year are on sale now at ticketmaster.com. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Thursday, July 26th for your chance to win 2 tickets to see Backstreet Boys in Las Vegas, a meet-and-greet with them in person, plus a 2-night hotel stay at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas.

Already have the code word? You can also enter below:

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151

