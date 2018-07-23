× Battle Continues Against Ferguson Fire Burning in ‘Unforgiving Topography’ Near Yosemite

It’s taken about two weeks, but crews battling a wildfire west of Yosemite National Park have nearly completed defenses around those communities most at risk of burning, authorities say.

Firefighters have worked around the clock since the Ferguson fire began July 13 to complete containment lines around the Jerseydale, Clearing House and Incline neighborhoods.

In that time, one firefighter operating a bulldozer was killed when his vehicle rolled down a hillside and six others have been hurt – their injuries ranging from back strains to broken bones and heat exhaustion, said U.S. Forest Service spokesman Jim Mackensen.

“The ground we’re working on has some of the most unforgiving topography in the central Sierra,” Mackensen said.

