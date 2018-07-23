Black Man Slain at Family Reunion in Long Beach Park Was Victim of Hate Crime, Relatives Say

Relatives of a Long Beach man who was shot and killed during a family reunion in a city park over the weekend said they believe the victim was targeted because he is black.
Frederick Taft, 57, was shot and killed inside a restroom at Pan American Park in the 5100 block of Centralia Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release issued by the Long Beach Police Department.
There were between 40 and 50 people at the family reunion, most of whom were African American, according to David Malonson, the victim’s 35-year-old nephew.
Taft, who is survived by his daughter, Corie, was a truck driver who relatives described as a devoted family man.
