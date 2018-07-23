Relatives of a Long Beach man who was shot and killed during a family reunion in a city park over the weekend said they believe the victim was targeted because he is black.

Frederick Taft, 57, was shot and killed inside a restroom at Pan American Park in the 5100 block of Centralia Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release issued by the Long Beach Police Department.

Black man slain at family reunion in Long Beach park was victim of hate crime, relatives say https://t.co/aS9rIFJJXU — L.A. Times: L.A. Now (@LANow) July 24, 2018

There were between 40 and 50 people at the family reunion, most of whom were African American, according to David Malonson, the victim’s 35-year-old nephew.

Taft, who is survived by his daughter, Corie, was a truck driver who relatives described as a devoted family man.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.