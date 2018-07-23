Brush Fire Erupts in Stevenson Ranch Area as Temperatures Climb to 106 Degrees

Firefighters are responding to a small brush fire that erupted in the Stevenson Ranch area as a triple-digit heat hit the region on Monday afternoon.

The Pico Fire erupted in the 26000 block of West Pico Canyon Road shortly before 1 p.m. and quickly charred 4 to 5 acres. Within 45 minutes, the blaze had grown to 45 acres as it burned through medium to heavy brush in the unincorporated Santa Susana Mountains.

A second alarm assignment has been requested, the Fire Department tweeted.

Sky5 aerial video showed plumes of smoke drifting above the Santa Clarita Valley, but the fire was not immediately threatening any structures, officials said. No evacuations have been ordered.

The blaze erupted as a heat wave hit Southern California, with forecasters predicting triple-digit temperatures in some areas for parts of this week.

Temperatures in the area where the fire was burning as temperatures reached 106 degrees by early Monday afternoon, according to National Weather Service forecasts.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Latest @NWSLosAngeles Remote Automated Weather Station (RAWS) near the #PicoFire reporting Temperature 106 with Winds 7, gust to 15mph out of the West and Relative Humidity 19% pic.twitter.com/dH49mYEt11 — LACoFireAirOps (@LACoFireAirOps) July 23, 2018