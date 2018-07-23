Building Collapse in Miami Beach Caught on Video; 1 Injured

A 12-story building collapsed in Miami Beach on Monday morning, leaving at least one person injured, police there said.

Here’s video sent to WSVN of that building on Miami Beach collapsing. pic.twitter.com/YJ2BF5Lj3m — Frank Guzman (@fguzmanon7) July 23, 2018

It was not immediately clear why the structure collapsed.

The injured person was transported to a local hospital, officials said. Collins Avenue in Miami Beach is closed in both directions between 41st and 63rd street as police and fire officials respond to the collapse.

The building that collapsed at 5775 Collins Ave. was the 12-story Marlborough House, which was scheduled for demolition to make way for a new condo, according to The Next Miami, a news site focusing on real estate.

Police said the building that collapsed had a demolition permit on file, but not an implosion permit.

A black sign amid the rubble, seen in the bottom left of the image below, says, “Watch it come down.”

Vicky Echeverri posted video to Instagram of smoke filling the air after the building collapsed.

Adam Thompson, who lives at 57th and Collins near the site of the collapse, filmed the pile of rubble in the aftermath.

“The front of the building looked so flimsy the past couple days I was surprised it was able to stand,” he said.

Silvina Chinni took photos of the collapse from the beach.

“This building super near me in miami beach just collapsed!!!” Chinni’s daughter wrote on Twitter. “Pics my mom took at the beach. Cloud of smoke and sirens everywhere.”

The Miami Beach Fire Department said it was on the scene and asked the public to avoid the area.