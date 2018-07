Firefighters are battling a 20-acre brush fire near the Pomona Fairplex, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 2:22 p.m. Monday in the area of Fairplex Drive and the 10 Freeway, according to Vanessa Lonzano, of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Officials said no homes or structures were being threatened by the fire, and forward progress was slowed.

No other information was immediately released.

