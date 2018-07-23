Former MTV VJ Last Seen in Riverside Area Reported Missing: Police

A former MTV VJ who was last seen in the Inland Empire has been reported as a missing person, the Riverside Police Department said on Monday.

Josiah “Jesse” Camp, 38, was reported missing on Thursday by his sister after family had not heard from him in about a week, Riverside police said in a news release. Camp, who appeared as an MTV VJ in the late 90s and early 2000s, gained fame after hosting several shows and winning MTV’s Wanna Be a VJ contest.

Police said Camp was reportedly seen in Fontana on Thursday morning before he was reported missing.

Camp was also recently in Riverside and is possibly a transient who is known to frequent motels throughout the Inland Empire, according to police.

“There does not appear to be anything suspicious at this time regarding Jesse being missing other than his ceased contact with family and friends,” Riverside police said in the statement.

Camp is described as white, standing 6 feet 5 inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Camp’s whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement agency.