‘How to Keep Your Marriage From Sucking’ With Greg Behrendt and Amiira Ruotola

Husband and Wife authors Greg Behrendt and Amiira Ruotola joined us live with advice from their new book “How to Keep Your Marriage from Sucking” Greg is a longstanding comedian and author of blockbuster He's Just Not That Into You” and he and his wife are New York Times bestselling authors with multiple relationship books. The book is available at Amazon. If you’d like to meet Greg and Amiira, they’ll be signing books at Book Soup in West Hollywood.

Wednesday, August 22

7pm

Book Soup

8818 Sunset Blvd.

West Hollywood