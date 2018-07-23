Malibu Officials, Residents Respond to State Plan to Cut City’s Power Amid Heightened Fire Danger

The California Public Utilities Commission has approved intentional power shutoffs in Malibu when Santa Ana winds create hazardous conditions there, but local officials and residents aren't convinced it will keep them safer. Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on July 23, 2018.

