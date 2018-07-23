Tennessee Mom Warns Parents About Hot Chips After 17 Year-Old Daughter Has Gallbladder Removed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Memphis mother has a warning after her daughter's gallbladder was removed all because of hot snacks, KTLA sister station WREG reported.

Rene Craighead said the doctor told her hot chips like Hot Cheetos, Takis and Hot Fries were behind the stomach problems her 17-year-old daughter, also named Rene, was having.

"She loves them. Every time I go out she says, 'Bring me back some Hot Takis, bring me back some Hot Chips.' I want to make her happy, so I brought them back," Rene Craighead told the television station. "She was eating big bags and would take them to school with her. When my daughter had to have this surgery, I knew I had to tell everybody about it."

Craighead said her teenage daughter started feeling sick to her stomach and soon needed to have surgery to have her gallbladder removed.

"I was surprised that my daughter was sick like that," Craighead said.

The hot snacks cost around a dollar for a regular size bag. The teenager estimated she was eating around four bags of hot snacks a week.

Dr. Cary Canvender, a gastroenterologist at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, said while there is a lot of factors that go into having a gallbladder removed, he believes eating the hot chips probably contributed.

"We do see tons of gastritis and ulcer-related stuff due to it," Canvender said.

He added the number of children the hospital sees with stomach problems due to the chips is staggering.

"We probably see around 100 kids a month, easily," he added.

Cavender said it is important for parents to monitor their child's diet and load up on those fruits and veggies.

In a statement regarding Takis, Buchanan Public Relations released a statement saying, "We assure you that Takis are safe to eat, but should be enjoyed in moderation as part of a well-balanced diet. Takis ingredients fully comply with U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations, and all of the ingredients in each flavor are listed in detail on the label. Always check the serving size before snacking."

Buchanan Public Relations added they take complaints very seriously and are happy to connect with the customer.

Frito-Lay, the maker of Cheetos, also issued a statement regarding the chips, saying, “At Frito-Lay, food safety is always our number one priority, and our snacks meet all applicable food safety regulations as well as our rigorous quality standards. Some consumers may be more sensitive to spicy foods than others and may choose to avoid spicier snacks due to personal preference.”