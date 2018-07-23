Palos Verdes Estates Teenager Acquitted in Suspected South L.A. Gang Murder

A Palos Verdes Estates teenager was acquitted Monday on charges of murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man in South L.A. last year.

The case made headlines last year after Cameron Terrell, 18, then a senior at Palos Verdes High School, was arrested in October in connection with the slaying. Authorities said Terrell drove the getaway car — a black 2014 Mercedes-Benz — in the fatal shooting of Justin Holmes, 21, near South Western Avenue and West 78th Street. Terrell was released on $5-million bail seven days later.

As the verdicts were read in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom, relatives of Holmes shook their heads and sighed. Several dabbed their eyes with tissues.

Terrell, dressed in a navy suit, stared straight ahead. At one point, his defense attorney, Jovan Blacknell, patted him on the back.

