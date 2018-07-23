× Ref Rodriguez Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy, Resigns From Los Angeles School Board

Dogged by accusations of political money laundering, Los Angeles school board member Ref Rodriguez pleaded guilty Monday to a felony count of conspiracy and resigned from office as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

In the deal, Rodriguez, 47, who had no previous criminal record, will avoid jail time. Instead, he will get three years’ probation and 60 days of community service. His resignation was effective immediately.

In addition to pleading guilty to the felony count of conspiracy, Rodriguez also pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor counts of assumed-name contribution.

Rodriguez had faced three felony charges and 25 misdemeanor counts and could have received several years in prison if convicted.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.