Santa Ana Woman Dies After Riding Skateboard While Being Pulled by Car: Police

A woman died after riding a skateboard while being pulled by a vehicle, officials said Sunday.

Vanessa Nichole Salcido, a 24-year-old Santa Ana resident, succumbed to her injuries early Sunday after falling to the ground in the 2400 block of N. Spruce Street, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

The Orange County Fire Authority responded to the scene at around 1:30 a.m. when it received a 911 call about someone falling off a skateboard in a roadway.

Crews said they found the woman unconscious but breathing, treating her briefly at the scene before having her transported to the UC Irvine Medical Center.

At around 4 a.m., a county coroner investigator alerted Santa Ana police that a pedestrian was pronounced dead at 1:59 a.m., according to authorities.

Physical evidence and witness accounts suggested that a car was pulling the skateboard the woman was riding, officals said.

"At some point while being pulled, she either let go or became separated from the vehicle and fell to the ground resulting in major injuries," a statement from Santa Ana police said.

The driver, contacted at the scene, was cooperating with investigators. Police suspected alcohol was involved in the incident.

Anyone with information can call Santa Ana police at 714-245-8200.