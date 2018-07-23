× Scorching Temperatures Expected in SoCal This Week

Brace yourself, Southern California residents, it’s going to be a hot few days.

A heat wave is expected to bake the southland this week, with triple-digit temperatures expected in some areas.

Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Coastal areas could see temperatures between 85 to 92, while inland areas could reach 92 to 100. Triple digits to 110 are forecasted in local valleys and deserts, according to the weather service.

The weather service advises residents to drink plenty of water, take extra precaution while working outside and to never leave children or pets inside a vehicle, even for a short time.

The California Independent System Operator Corporation issued a statewide Flex Alert calling for voluntary electricity conservation from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, officials tweeted.

Residents are asked to conserve energy during the late afternoon and evening hours when air conditioners are at peak use.

Officials recommend that residents set their thermostat at 78 degrees or higher, cool off with fans, turn off unnecessary lights and appliances and use major appliances in the morning or late evening.

The Los Angeles County of Public Health has issued a heat alert in various areas.

The Antelope, Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys are under the heat alert Monday through Thursday.

Downtown Los Angeles is affected Tuesday through Thursday, and the San Gabriel Valley is expected to be impacted Tuesday through Wednesday, county officials said.

An extreme heat warning was issued Monday for the Pomona area and is expected through Friday.

County officials asked residents to take precautions with people who are sensitive to the heat, including infants and older adults.

Exertion during a heat wave can lead to severe dehydration, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke, county officials warned. They provided a list of cooling centers throughout L.A. County.

In a tweet, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said city libraries and parks are open for those needing to cool off. A list of cooling centers in the city are available here.

For those looking to escape the heat at local beaches, a high surf advisory is also in effect along the Los Angeles and Ventura coast, according to the weather service.

A southerly swell is expected to bring surf of 4 to 7 feet with local sets reaching 8 feet. The highest surf is expected at south-facing beaches.

Officials warn of dangerous rip currents and sneaker waves. Minor tidal overflows or coastal flooding is also possible during times of high tides on Monday and Tuesday evenings, officials said.

The weather service advises beachgoers to stay off rock walls and jetties during the high surf period.