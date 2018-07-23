Silver Lake Trader Joe’s Shootout: Fundraising Pages Started for Slain Manager, Suspect’s Injured Grandmother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fundraising pages have been created for an injured grandmother who was allegedly shot by her grandson in South Los Angeles, and the manager of the Silver Lake Trader Joe's who was fatally shot after the suspect led police on a chase that ended at the grocery store.

Authorities said Mary Madison, 78, suffered multiple gunshot wounds Sunday during a domestic dispute at her South L.A. home with her twenty-eight-year-old grandson, Gene Atkins. Madison was initially listed in critical condition while she underwent several surgeries, but family members told KTLA she is expected to survive.

"We just need all the prayers and support we can get to make sure that my granny gets the best treatment possible. She's up and alert and being herself to the best of her abilities but we have a long surgical road ahead of us," Madison's granddaughter, Deshon Hayward, wrote on her GoFundMe page.

Melyda Corado, who was the manager of the Trader Joe's on Hyperion Avenue, was fatally shot after Atkins led police on a chase from his grandmother's home that ended at the grocery store. More than 40 people were taken hostage and resulted in a shootout between police and the suspect.

Corado was identified by family members.

A GoFundMe page was started by another Trader Joe's employee to help Corado's family pay for her funeral costs.

"She was taken too soon and she will be terribly missed," Leo Cordova wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Atkins was booked on suspicion of murder after an hourslong standoff with authorities at the grocery store.