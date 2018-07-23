Tesla Crashes Into Beauty Supply Shop in Newport Beach; Bystander Hospitalized: Police

A woman was hospitalized after being struck by a Telsa that ended up crashing into a beauty supply shop while trying to park at a strip mall in Newport Beach on Monday morning, police said.

The incident took place in the 3600 block of Jamboree Road about 9:45 a.m., according to Jennifer Manzella of the Newport Beach Police Department.

The Tesla driver was attempting to park when the car hit a woman who was in front of the vehicle, Manzella said.

It then crashed into a Planet Beauty store and appeared to cause significant damage to the shop, photos from the scene showed.

The victim, who complained of pain and abrasions, was transported to a local hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.

Investigators said the Tesla was not on autopilot at the time.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, which is being investigated as an accident, according to Manzella.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.

@elonmusk this how we started our Monday over here in Newport Beach CA!!! With your masterpiece in our store #tesla @PlanetBeauty pic.twitter.com/Hg4farSlhd — niloofar fakhimi (@niloofarfakhimi) July 23, 2018