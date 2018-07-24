2 Men Critically Wounded in Sherman Oaks Double Stabbing
Two men are in critical condition following a double stabbing in Sherman Oaks early Tuesday morning.
Police received a call about 12:55 a.m. from a woman reporting the stabbing in the 4600 block of Burnet Avenue, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.
The caller told police that a man had attacked and stabbed his father.
Authorities arrived to find two men suffering from stab wounds.
Both men were transported to a local hospital in critical condition, the spokesperson said.
Video showed a man being taken into custody at the scene.
KTLA’s Alberto Mendez contributed to this report.
34.148972 -118.451357