× 2 Men Critically Wounded in Sherman Oaks Double Stabbing

Two men are in critical condition following a double stabbing in Sherman Oaks early Tuesday morning.

Police received a call about 12:55 a.m. from a woman reporting the stabbing in the 4600 block of Burnet Avenue, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

The caller told police that a man had attacked and stabbed his father.

Authorities arrived to find two men suffering from stab wounds.

Both men were transported to a local hospital in critical condition, the spokesperson said.

Video showed a man being taken into custody at the scene.

KTLA’s Alberto Mendez contributed to this report.