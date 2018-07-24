× 35-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Pasadena as Police Search for Gunman

A 35-year-old man was fatally shot in Pasadena during the early morning hours Tuesday and now police are searching for the person who pulled the trigger.

At about 1:26 a.m., police received a call about shots fired in the 300 block of East Villa Street, authorities said. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man inside a parked vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The victim has been identified by Pasadena police as Luis Arita but no information about a possible suspect has been released.

Anyone with information can contact police at 626-744-4241 while anonymous tips can be forwarded to 800-222-8477.