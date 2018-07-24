4 Deaths Tied to High Temperatures in Riverside County, Health Officials Say

At least four heat-related deaths have been reported in Riverside County this month, prompting health officials to issue a warning as temperatures were expected to spike again this week.

The first death, on July 7, involved a 37-year-old man who was found dead in a parking lot in Hemet, according to a news release from Riverside University Health System from last Thursday.

The following day, an 86-year-old woman and an 87-year-old man were discovered deceased together inside a Hemet home, the release stated.

A 91-year-old man from Bermuda Dunes — near Palm Desert — was also found dead in a residence on July 16.

Officials said the heat played a role in all four deaths, though it appears the three older individuals also had underlying medical issues, according to Dr. Cameron Kaiser, the Riverside County public health officer.

“The elderly and the very young are particularly vulnerable to heat, and those with medical issues even more so,” Kaiser said in the release. “If they’re in your family or they’re your neighbors, check in on them and make sure they’re doing okay. Even short periods of time in high temperatures can kill.”

With the National Weather Service forecasting triple-digit temperatures for much of Southern California this week — particularly in desert areas of Riverside County and the Coachella Valley — health officials are urging all residents and workers to avoid strenuous activities and limit time spent outside.

People can also beat the heat by going to one of the county’s 50 cooling centers, where snacks, water and activities will be provided.

And anyone who is driving long distances in the region should ensure their vehicles are running properly before leaving and carry extra water with them.

Officials are also reminding motorists to never leave children, elderly or pets inside a parked car, even for brief periods of time.

Those who show any sign of heatstroke should immediately seek shelter in a cool place and hydrate; medical attention should be sought promptly if symptoms are severe or don’t go away.

Symptoms to be on the lookout for include headache, dizziness, weakness or muscle pains, and nausea or vomiting, according to the release.

A list of cooling centers in Riverside County, as well as more tips to beat the heat, can be found here.

