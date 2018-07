Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After several months of harrowing health scares, a Buena Park girl received her wish of having a magical party complete with a unicorn to celebrate her 7th birthday, and she was joined by more than 100 guests. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on July 24, 2018.

Madison Morrison's family is still raising funds to support their daughter's recovery. For more information, visit their YouCaring campaign.