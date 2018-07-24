Former MTV VJ Reported Missing Has Been Found Safe: Riverside Police

A former video jockey, or VJ, at MTV is no longer considered missing, Riverside police said Tuesday, nearly a week after his disappearance was reported by family.

When Josiah “Jesse” Camp, 38, was contacted by local law enforcement sometime Tuesday afternoon, he was not in not need assistance, the Riverside Police Department said in a tweet. Officials did not specify where or how he was found.

RIVERSIDE: Josiah “Jesse” Camp is no longer considered missing. He was contacted by a local law enforcement agency a short time ago and not in need of any assistance. His family has been notified. No further information will be released. pic.twitter.com/8ITvKsY8hq — Riverside Police (@RiversidePolice) July 24, 2018

Authorities noted that Camp’s family was notified of his whereabouts.

Camp, who appeared on MTV after winning the channel’s “Wanna Be a VJ” reality show in 1998, was first reported missing by his sister last Thursday, July 19. At the time, she told officials his family had not heard from him in about a week.

After the missing persons report was filed, someone reported spotting him in Fontana Thursday morning, according to police, but he had apparently not been seen or heard from since.

Previously, officials had said nothing was suspicious about his disappearance other than a drop in contact with family and friends.

Police were not releasing further details on the case Tuesday.