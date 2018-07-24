Innovative Gas and Charcoal Grills by Heston Blumenthal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

World-renowned chef Heston Blumenthal joined us live with his new collection of charcoal and gas barbecues with Everdure and recipes to go along with each grill. Aptly called, Everdure by Heston Blumenthal, Heston worked closely with designers and engineers to create the perfect modern barbecue. From quick-starting charcoal, to the convenience of gas, each grill been designed from the ground up, and will change the way you think about barbecued food, forever. Heston is known for his hugely popular restaurant in the UK, The Fat Duck, and his experimentation with the multi-sensory world and the psychology of flavor. The grills are available online and at Williams Sonoma and Barbecues Galore.