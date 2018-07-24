× Krispy Kreme Will Offer a Dozen Doughnuts for $1 This Friday

To celebrate its 81st birthday, Krispy Kreme is offering one sweet discount you “doughnut” want to miss this week.

On Friday, anyone who buys a dozen doughnuts at regular price can get another dozen doughnuts for $1.

The catch: the deal applies only to original glazed doughnuts, meaning you can’t get fancy with the second batch, according to Las Vegas television station KTNV.

Also, in celebration of its more than eight decades of sugary bliss, the doughnut shop is rolling out a new glazed confetti doughnut.

Krispy Kreme describes the new offering as “a vanilla birthday cake-inspired dough with confetti sprinkles throughout, glazed in classic Original Glaze, and lightly topped with colorful sprinkles.”

But don’t wait to try the new concoction — the sweet treat is available for one week only, from Friday, July 27 to Thursday, Aug. 2.