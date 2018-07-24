LAPD Seeking Answers After Man Found Dead Along PCH in Pacific Palisades; Homicide Investigation Underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAPD officials are asking for the public's help after a man was found dead along Pacific Coast Highway in Pacific Palisades Saturday, LAPD officials announced Tuesday.

The body was found in heavy brush by a person walking in the woods near Temescal Canyon Road about 1:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police Detective John Lamberti told KTLA.

The man appears to be in his mid 20s and had multiple injuries, Lamberti said without elaborating. He added that it was "very apparent" that he was the victim of a homicide. The exact cause of death remains unknown, however.

LAPD officials released two booking photos of the victim from previous run ins with police last year and this year, but said they are having trouble identifying him, and no next of kin have been found, Lamberti said. The most recent photo appears to show him with a tattoo of a tear drop by his left eye and two other facial tattoos, Lt. John Radtke said.

Authorities did not elaborate on the victim's previous arrests.

They believe the victim died where he was found, but they don't know where he lived or what he was doing in that area.

Investigators also hope to talk to people who visited the area on Saturday and might have encountered any possible suspects.

Radtke described the area as safe and that Saturday's homicide was the first in the West Los Angeles area this year.

No arrests have been made in the incident.

Anyone with information about the death or the victim can call 213-382-9470.