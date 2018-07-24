No Hazardous Material Found After Report of Suspicious Package at Maxine Waters’ South L.A. Office

Authorities found no hazardous materials at Rep. Maxine Waters’ South Los Angeles office after responding to a suspicious package report.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it received a call about a package reportedly labeled “anthrax” at 10124 S. Broadway St., where the congresswoman’s L.A. office was located.

The agency responded to the scene at South L.A.’s Broadway-Manchester neighborhood shortly before 3 p.m.

At 4:38 p.m., the Fire Department said crews started wrapping up after failing to find any hazardous substances.

Waters drew criticism from Trump and others in June after urging protesters at an immigration rights rally to confront administration officials in public.

The Democrat said she’s seen an increase in threats as the president “continued to lie and falsely claim that I encouraged people to assault his supporters.”

A far-right group announced a July 19 demonstration outside Waters’ office, but police said they agreed to cancel it. Instead, dozens of counterprotesters gathered in the area at the time of the planned event.

Authorities provided no further information about the Tuesday incident.

