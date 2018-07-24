Parts of Yosemite National Park Closed Due to 36,000-Acre Ferguson Fire

Parts of Yosemite National Park have been closed as the raging Ferguson fire moves closer, authorities said Tuesday.

The fire, which has claimed the life of one firefighter and injured several others, has burned more than 36,000 acres southwest of Yosemite and is now 25% contained, officials said. The fire was sending huge amounts of smoke into the Yosemite Valley.

“Smoke may be heavy at times,” the park said in a statement, advising visitors to ”limit activity during the periods of poor air quality. Some facilities and services are closed or diminished.”

Officials announced the closure during a community meeting Tuesday.

