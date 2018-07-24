Search Continues for 11-Year-Old Girl Missing From Group Home in Rosemead

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old girl who went missing from a group home in Rosemead two days ago.

Italy Ann Johnson was last seen shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday walking away from the group home alone, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. Authorities said the girl’s family members, who live in South Los Angeles, are concerned and asking for the public’s help to find her.

#LASD Temple Station is Seeking Public's Help in Locating at Risk #Missing Child, Italy Ann Johnson, 11 Years Old from South Los Angeles. She frequents South LA are, and possibly Palmdale area. Please Sharehttps://t.co/B0QgjjFJEa pic.twitter.com/wzj1RoWqmd — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) July 24, 2018

Detectives visited Italy’s friend’s home in Palmdale, but the missing girl was not there and the friend — who was recently released from the same group home — did not know where she was, said Sheriff’s Deputy Joana Warren.

Warren did not have details on the group home, but said Italy does not have a cellphone or a debit card.

