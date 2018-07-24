Slain Silver Lake Trader Joe’s Manager Remembered at Memorial Outside Store

Tatiana Velasquez wept Monday as she bent down beside a makeshift memorial outside Trader Joe’s in Silver Lake and scrawled a message to her manager at the store where she’s worked for a year.

“Our angel Mely,” she wrote on the concrete in blue chalk. “#017 crew will never forget you.”

Velasquez was among dozens of people who visited the grocery store — known internally as No. 17 — to pay tribute to Melyda Corado, 27, who was killed Saturday afternoon in a shootout between a gunman and Los Angeles police.

Mourners left bouquets of flowers and candles. Co-workers, customers and strangers wrote messages on colorful sticky-notes and posters made of paper Trader Joe’s shopping bags.

