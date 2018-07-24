× Video Shows Band of Burglars Take Off With $29K in Merchandise From Apple Store in Costa Mesa

Surveillance video shows a band of five burglars take off with about $29,000 in stolen merchandise from an Apple Store in Costa Mesa, causing of scene of panic at the electronics store on Monday.

The incident happened at the Apple Store in South Coast Plaza around 9 p.m. and the stolen products were estimated to be worth about $29,000, according to police.

Authorities believe there were five thieves, who are thought to be in their 20s, but no other information about the suspects has been released as police continue searching for them.

Dressed in black hooded sweatshirts, with just one of the men wearing a lighter colored sweater, a group of men can be seen casually walking into the store seconds before things turn chaotic. They start walking into different directions inside the store before people begin frantically running from them.

Were looking for these five suspects involved in a commercial burglary last night before 9pm at the Apple Store in South Coast Plaza. Any info, call our Detective Bureau at 714-754-5637 pic.twitter.com/C1uKt0ewti — Costa Mesa Police (@CostaMesaPD) July 24, 2018

As they are seen running out of the store, another man falls to the ground and one of the burglars — carrying some sort of electronic with a screen — appears to kick him before the group takes off.

That man was an off-duty police officer who was apparently trying to stop the men, Roxi Fyad, a spokesperson with Costa Mesa police said.

No further information has been released by police.

KTLA’s Chip Yost contributed to this story.