22-Year-Old L.A. Firefighter Dies While Off-Duty in Ventura County 

A Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter died while off duty in Ventura County, officials announced this week.

Peter D. Varnum was 22 and had been working for the department since March, LAFD said in a statement. He was most recently assigned to a station in North Hollywood.

It is unclear how or where exactly he died.

“We are grateful to the Ventura County Fire Department for their efforts to assist Firefighter Varnum and we extend our deepest condolences to his family at this time,” LAFD officials said in a statement.

VCFD officials also expressed condolences after the death.

“Our deepest condolences to the LAFD family on the passing of Firefighter Varnum, the loss is felt by everyone in our firefighter family and we grieve along with you,” VCFD tweeted.

The #LAFD is deeply saddened to announce the off-duty death of Firefighter Peter D. Varnum. We are grateful to @VCFD #VenturaCountyFireDepartment for their efforts to assist Firefighter Varnum and we extend our deepest condolences to his family (Updated with photo) pic.twitter.com/ZkLpBk1Ym6 — LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) July 25, 2018

Our deepest condolences to the LAFD family on the passing of Firefighter Varnum, the loss is felt by everyone in our firefighter family and we grieve along with you.@VCFD https://t.co/gAb5JLGVNy — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) July 25, 2018

Our deepest condolences to the @LAFD firefighters, family and friends of Firefighter Peter D. Varnum. This loss is felt by everyone in our family as we grieve alongside you. https://t.co/h4lc1QdIqg — Ventura County Fire (@VCFD) July 25, 2018