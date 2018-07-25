3 Critically Injured After Plane Crash on Catalina Island: Fire Department

Three people were taken to the hospital following a plane crash Wednesday on Catalina Island, authorities said.

About 9:45 a.m., lifeguards with the Los Angeles County Fire Department rushed to the scene of the crash at Catalina Airport and recovered three people, the agency said in a tweet. The three were taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the trio were aboard a single-engine Piper PA32. The plane had gone off the end of the runway, officials said.

Photos taken by the sheriff’s Avalon branch show the plane’s nose sloped toward the ground and its propellers crumpled under the body of the plane. A yellow tarp covers part of the cabin.

.@AvalonLASD plane crash victims are ok. All three transported to mainland hospitals for treatment. pic.twitter.com/HQhVNvVHVg — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) July 25, 2018