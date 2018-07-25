× 5-Year-Old Girl Injured in Lakewood Hit-and-Run Crash, Family Says

A 5-year-old girl was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Lakewood over the weekend, family members said.

The crash occurred about 6:15 p.m. Sunday in the 5800 block of Graywood Avenue, according to a flier posted on a community Facebook page.

No further details about the crash have been released, but the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed it is being investigated as a hit-and-run.

The vehicle is described as a black car, possibly a Dodge Challenger.

The girl, Arie Cramer, was hospitalized in the ICU and suffered a broken femur, skull fracture and bleeding in her brain, according to a GoFundMe page started for the family.

The Cramers have two other children and one of them witnessed the crash, according to the fundraising page.

Arie underwent at least one surgery, according to a family Facebook page called “Justice for Arie.”

“She is starting to remember what happened and doesn’t understand how a car hit her and didn’t stop to see if she was OK,” stated one post on the social media site.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this story.