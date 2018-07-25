Best Products in Beauty, Fashion & Fitness With FabFitFun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Co-founder and Editor-In-Chief of FabFitFun, Katie Rosen Kitchens will join us live to talk about the beauty, wellness fitness and fashion finds in the FabFitFun boxes. Katie has led the FabFitFun evolution as a female-focused media brand, from writing about great lifestyle products to getting them into people’s hands. FabFitFun is a women’s lifestyle brand best known for its subscription box. The FabFitFun box is delivered once a season (4 x/year) and includes a selection of full size beauty, fashion, fitness, food, home and technology products. Since launching the FabFitFun lifestyle box 2013, Rosen Kitchens has shifted her energy toward curating fresh and exciting brands for FabFitFun members, with the seasonal subscription box as its anchor experience. For more information on FabFitFun, you can go to their website, or follow them on social media.