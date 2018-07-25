Donald Trump’s Star Vandalized Again on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized again Wednesday morning.

The president’s star was reduced to rubble after someone apparently used a pickax to destroy it.

Video showed a pickax was left on the ground next to where the star used to be.

Authorities believe the incident on Hollywood Boulevard near the Dolby Theatre occurred about 3:30 a.m.

A man has turned himself in saying he was the person who vandalized the star this morning, Beverly Hills Police Department Sgt. Tomlin said.

It is the second time Trump’s star has been vandalized in the past two years.

A man dressed as a construction worker and wielding a pickax defaced the star in October 2016 in an act that was captured on video.

In that incident, James Lambert Otis was taken into custody after admitting responsibility.

No further details on Wednesday’s incident were immediately available.

KTLA's Alberto Mendez contributed to this report.