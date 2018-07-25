× Feinstein Maintains Lead in Senate Race as Republicans Signal They’ll Stay Home: Poll

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein leads fellow Democrat and state Sen. Kevin de León by 46% to 24% among likely voters in the race for the seat she’s held since 1992, according to a new poll by the Public Policy Institute of California.

Just 9% of likely voters reported being undecided, leaving De León with little room to close the gap in the roughly 100 days left until the election.

The poll found that 47% of Republicans and 24% of independents say they don’t plan to vote in the Senate race at all.

Feinstein leads De León with support from 66% of Democrats and 38% of independents and leads in all demographic categories, including ethnicity, gender, geography and education.

