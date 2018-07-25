Feinstein Maintains Lead in Senate Race as Republicans Signal They’ll Stay Home: Poll

Posted 10:16 PM, July 25, 2018, by
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein and State Sen. Kevin de Léon are seen in file photos.

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein and State Sen. Kevin de Léon are seen in file photos.

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein leads fellow Democrat and state Sen. Kevin de León by 46% to 24% among likely voters in the race for the seat she’s held since 1992, according to a new poll by the Public Policy Institute of California.

Just 9% of likely voters reported being undecided, leaving De León with little room to close the gap in the roughly 100 days left until the election.

The poll found that 47% of Republicans and 24% of independents say they don’t plan to vote in the Senate race at all.

Feinstein leads De León with support from 66% of Democrats and 38% of independents and leads in all demographic categories, including ethnicity, gender, geography and education.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories